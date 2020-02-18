Pastor charged with assault, accused of road rage shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana pastor has been accused of shooting at truck driver during a road rage incident, authorities said.

Christopher "Checkerz" Williams, 47, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying and discharge of weapons and reckless operation, news outlets reported.

Williams is the lead pastor at Renew Church in Baton Rouge, The Advocate reported on Tuesday. Williams started the church in August 2017 after serving six years as the pastor of Celebration Church in LaPlace.

State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said authorities were called to Interstate 10 near the Gramercy exit after the driver of a tractor-trailer said a car was driving erratically.

Scrantz said the car caused a minor crash and the driver, later identified as Williams, pulled out a gun and shot at the 18-wheeler, hitting the front of the trailer. Williams fled and was later apprehended.

It's unclear whether Williams had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.