Pastor accused of child sex trafficking faces federal trial

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A former minister accused of having sex with a teenager and introducing her to two other pastors is slated to go on trial this week.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday in federal court in Toledo.

Anthony Haynes could face up to life in prison if convicted on charges including child sex trafficking. He's pleaded not guilty. The two other Toledo-area pastors charged in the investigation pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors say Haynes began pursuing the 14-year-old girl in 2014, warning her not to say anything because it would ruin his family and church. His attorneys have declined to comment.

Haynes' wife and stepdaughter also face charges after authorities say they abducted the victim in January and warned her against testifying. Their attorneys have declined to comment.