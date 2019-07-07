Parks service officer involved in shooting with suspect

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Park Service says one of its law enforcement officers was involved in a shooting with the occupant of a stolen vehicle.

The park service says in a statement that the incident began at 1:30 p.m. Friday on the Big Island in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park's Kahuku Unit in the Ka'u District, about an hour's drive south of the park's main entrance. It continued outside of the park when the driver fled.

The park service says that while trying to stop the driver at Manuka State Wayside Park, a fight took place and the parks service officer fired shots. The incident is under investigation by Hawai'i County Police and the National Park Service.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.