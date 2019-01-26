Parents arrested after injured infant found dead at hospital

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Police in a Salt Lake City suburb say an infant's parents were arrested on suspicion of child neglect homicide after the 4-month-old boy was found dead at a motel with visible bruises and an abrasion or laceration.

Online court records don't list defense attorneys for 21-year-old Jose Ramirez and 20-year-old Jessica Lujan who could comment on the allegations.

Unified police say they went to the motel on an unrelated call Friday but were summoned to a different room in response to a report of a child not breathing.

A jail report says the child had multiple bruises as well as neck injury in which his bone structure was visible.

The report said Lujan told police she struck and scratched the child because it was screaming as the couple fought.