Parent, 7 students arrested after fight at Louisiana school

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities say a parent and seven students have been arrested after a fight at a northwest Louisiana high school.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Shania Graham of Shreveport was arrested Thursday morning at Byrd High School on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and misuse of 911.

A news release says 18-year-old student Lynterrica Williams was arrested on a charge of battery of a schoolteacher and six juveniles on charges of battery or disturbing the peace.

Cpl. Ty King, a sheriff's spokeswoman, says she doesn't know any details about the alleged battery, but she says no injuries were reported. She says she didn't know what started the fight or whether the younger students were all girls, all boys or a mix.