Palmer man charged with firing shot in road rage episode

PALMER, Alaska (AP) — A 47-year-old Palmer man suspected of firing a shot in an apparent road rage episode has been charged with felony assault and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Brian Burton was arrested Sunday and jailed at Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

Alaska State Troopers shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday were contacted by a man who said a driver had fired a shot at him and his son near Palmer High School. A witness provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Troopers and Palmer police contacted Burton at his home.

Investigators say Burton became angry at the other driver for some reason, stopped his vehicle and fired a round from a pistol across Bogard Road from Hemmer Road.

Troopers seized a pistol.