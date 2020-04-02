Pakistan court overturns conviction in death of Daniel Pearl

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court on Thursday overturned the murder conviction of a British Pakistani man found guilty of the kidnapping and murder of Wall Street journalist Daniel Pearl.

Instead, the court found Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh guilty of the lesser charge of kidnapping and sentenced him to seven years in jail.

One of his lawyers, Khwaja Naveed, said he could go free unless the government chooses to challenge the court decision.