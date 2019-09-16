Pakistan arrests 3 over attack on temple, Hindu homes

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they have arrested three people after a mob of angry Muslims ransacked a Hindu temple over the weekend and damaged a school and several homes belonging to the minority community in the southwestern town of Ghotki.

The attack followed accusations that a Hindu school principal had insulted the Prophet Muhammad.

District police chief Jamil Ahmed said Monday the principal, Notan Lal, is being investigated on blasphemy charges. Ahmed says Lal has denied the charges.

Blasphemy carries the death penalty under the law in Muslim-majority Pakistan.

The police chief says officers restored order and arrested three people on charges of attacking the Hindu temple, disrupting traffic and damaging Hindu property.

Thousands of members of the Hindu community live in Ghotki, in Sindh province.