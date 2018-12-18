Oregon jail inmates sentenced for stealing ATV to escape

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Two Oregon jail inmates have been incarcerated longer following an escape attempt that Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge A. Michael Adler says was "one of the dumbest things I've seen in a while."

The Bulletin reports 30-year-old Christopher Turre was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail, and 34-year-old Shawn McCallister was sentenced last week to 18 months in prison.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office says the two men stole an all-terrain vehicle while on a work detail at the county's horse rescue ranch in early November.

They drove through a gate and led police on a pursuit before crashing on a field.

Prosecutor Steve Gunnels says both men "were visibly intoxicated and admitted to drinking hand sanitizer."

He says Turre was one week from release before the escape attempt.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com