Omaha woman accused of allowing girl to be abused

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman accused of allowing a 13-year-old girl to be sexually assaulted will stand trial on sex trafficking and child abuse charges.

Omaha television station KETV reports that a judge on Tuesday found there is enough evidence for prosecutors to try 21-year-old Britnee Gossett.

Police say the girl had been staying with Gossett earlier this year and that Gossett took the girl with her to meet men for sex. The girl told police there were two occasions when she was sexually assaulted by men on these meet-ups.

A trial date has not yet been set.

An Omaha police detective said in court Tuesday that one man has been identified as a suspect in the girl's assault.

