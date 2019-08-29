Omaha man latest arrested in July killing of Lincoln woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police have announced the arrest of another person in the shooting death of Lincoln woman last month.

Police say 19-year-old Charles Gresham, of Omaha, was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder and a weapons count in the July 24 death of 34-year-old Audrea Craig. Police had also earlier arrested 28-year-old Rubin Thomas, 21-year-old Jesse Foster, and 25-year-old Sylvester LeBlanc Jr. in Craig's death.

Officers found her body after going to her home near downtown Lincoln to investigate a shooting.

Just minutes later, police were called to a hospital, where 26-year-old Martae Green had been dropped off and died a short time later.

Investigators say Green and the others forced their way into Craig's home and that Craig shot Green.