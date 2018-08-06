Old case highlights confusion in curtailing Olympic abuse





FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo U.S. Center for SafeSport President and CEO Shellie Pfohl testifies before the House Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee about the Olympic community's ability to protect athletes from sexual abuse, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The center, which opened in March 2017, has received 20 to 30 calls a week to report sex abuse in Olympic sports and is wrestling with the influx of cases on a limited budget. FILE - In this July 3, 2008 file photo Anne Kursinski jumps over an obstacle during the Nation's Cup competition of the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen, western Germany. Kursinski is among those calling for the U.S. Equestrian Federation to include trainers on the list of people who should undergo mandatory background checks in the sport. She says she was sexually abused by one of equestrian's most famous trainers.

Judges, event organizers and riders were caught off-guard earlier this year when a well-known equestrian judge got booted out of one of the year's biggest horse shows.

The judge's name had been flagged by the U.S. Center for SafeSport because he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sex assault five years earlier.

Had he been working as a trainer, however, his case may have never been discovered. Trainers, who have the most direct contact with young riders, are considered independent contractors, while judges, who don't have as much contact with competitors, are subject to the equestrian federation's full vetting process.

The case at the Devon Horse Show over Memorial Day offers an eye-opening window into some of the difficulties and unintended consequences presented by the U.S. Olympic movement's mission to combat sex-abuse.