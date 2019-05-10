Oklahoma woman charged in children's deaths hospitalized

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Oklahoma woman charged with killing two of her teenage children and trying to kill a third has been hospitalized after apparently trying to take her own life in jail.

Okmulgee County authorities say 38-year-old Amy Leann Hall was transported to a Tulsa hospital in serious condition Friday.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Duston Todd says Hall attempted to take her own life in her jail cell and that authorities are still investigating the circumstances.

Hall is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the November shooting deaths of 18-year-old Kayson Toliver and 16-year-old Kloee Toliver and one count of shooting with intent to kill involving a 14-year-old daughter who was wounded but managed to take the gun from her mother.