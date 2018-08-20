Oklahoma officer to face trial in fatal shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A suspended Oklahoma City officer has been ordered to face trial in the on-duty fatal shooting of an unarmed suicidal man.

The Oklahoman reports that a judge decided Friday to send 33-year-old Keith Patrick Sweeney's case to trial. Sweeney has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in last year's shooting death of 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon.

Police say officers responded to a Nov. 15 call about a suicidal person and found Pigeon doused in lighter fluid and threatening to set himself on fire in a courtyard. Prosecutors say Sweeney fatally shot Pigeon after another officer fired a bean bag to no effect. A police affidavit concluded Pigeon was unarmed and didn't pose a threat to officers.

Pigeon's parents filed an excessive force lawsuit against Sweeney in June. That case is pending.

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com