Oklahoma jury convicts man for Indian Country slaying

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal jury in Oklahoma has convicted a Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes man of felony murder and other charges for the 2017 killing of a woman on Indian Country land in western Oklahoma.

Federal prosecutors in Oklahoma City say a jury late Thursday found 55-year-old Tommy Dean Bullcoming of Hammon, Oklahoma, guilty of first-degree felony murder, carjacking, kidnapping and arson. Prosecutors say Bullcoming carjacked and kidnapped Linda “Lindy” Zotigh on Sept. 6, 2017, then stabbed her to death and set fire to the woman’s home. He faces a mandatory life prison term when a judge formally sentences him in about three months.

Bullcoming’s attorney didn’t immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

Zotigh was also a Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes citizen.