Oklahoma judge denies new sentencing request in slaying

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A Cleveland County judge has denied a request for a new sentencing hearing by a man serving life in prison without parole for a fatal stabbing that was committed when he was 17.

The Norman Transcript reports that Judge Thad Balkman on Wednesday rejected the request by now 25-year-old Sebastian Shepherd.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that sentencing juvenile offenders to life without parole is unconstitutional, but made and exception if "irreparable corruption" is found.

Prosecutors say the judge did "due diligence" and considered all pertinent information.

Defense attorneys say they will appeal the ruling.

Shepherd and two co-defendants were convicted of the 2011 stabbing death of Arthur Strozewski during a robbery of Strozewski's Oklahoma City home.