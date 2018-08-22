Oklahoma inmates use sheets in effort to get drugs into jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say some inmates on the 12th floor of the Oklahoma County jail tried get drugs and other items smuggled in by knocking a hole in the wall, then lowering to the ground bedsheets that had been tied together.

Sheriff's spokesman Mark Opgrande says deputies saw the small hole Aug. 14 and were monitoring it. Three days later they saw sheets that had been cut into strips about the size of fishing line being dropped from the hole.

Opgrande says a car that approached the area then drove away was stopped by deputies who found marijuana, an ecstasy pill, tobacco and cellphones inside.

The women who were in the car were arrested on drug, conspiracy and child endangerment complaints.

Opgrande said the inmates are being questioned but haven't been charged.