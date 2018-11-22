Oklahoma homeowner fatally shot by truck burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in Tulsa County say a 38-year-old homeowner has been fatally shot by a suspect who was trying to break into his truck.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says Staijeck Helm was mortally wounded in his front yard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. The suspect then fled.

Deputies say Helm went outside to confront the burglar when he heard the alarm on his vehicle, which was parked in the driveway of his home. Neighbors say they heard as many as two gunshots before they saw Helm collapsed on his lawn.

Investigators say they do not know the identity of the suspect and described him as a skinny teen who fled on a bicycle. Deputies have asked residents to check their security cameras for anything that might help identify the suspect.