Oklahoma court orders new trial for man convicted of murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is ordering a new trial for a man convicted of murder in the death of a woman who jumped from a moving truck and was run over.

The court ruled Thursday that 39-year-old Michael Crawley deserves a new trial because he was prevented from presenting witnesses who would support his claim that he was not driving the truck.

Crawley was convicted in the 2015 death of Amber Brewer, who jumped from the truck as it was being pursued by police near McAlester.

Crawley was found in the back seat of the truck and said another man was driving.

The second man denied being the driver and the trial court judge prohibited Crawley from presenting two witnesses who he said would testify that the second man told them that he was driving.