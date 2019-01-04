Oklahoma City police: stolen purple penguin statue returned

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The case of the purloined purple penguin statue in Oklahoma has been solved with the swiped artwork recovered.

Oklahoma City police on Friday announced the statue, which disappeared Sunday night from the 21c Museum Hotel, had been "returned home." Police didn't immediately announce any arrests or further details on who returned the statue, valued at $3,000.

Police earlier appealed to the public to help locate the monochrome statue and a man seen in an image carrying the several-feet-tall artwork by the neck and beak.

Hotel staffers told Oklahoma City police that they believed the suspect had been visiting a registered guest.