Ohio selects rape kit tracking system created by Idaho

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio plans to use a system developed in Idaho that lets sexual assault survivors anonymously track the processing and testing of rape kits collected as evidence.

The Plain Dealer reports legislators last year approved use of a tracking system. The law also requires use by medical facilities, law enforcement, and labs once it’s operational. Ohio officials haven’t specified what information will be available to victims and haven’t provided a timeline.

Idaho’s system offered free to other states, cities and territories provides unique numbers allowing victims to track their kits on a web portal.

Ohio analyzed nearly 14,000 previously untested rape kits in 2018.

An Ohio law went into effect in 2015 requiring newly collected rape kits be turned over for testing within 30 days after authorities determine a crime was committed.

