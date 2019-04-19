Ohio rapper Q-Money arrested in fatal shooting in Georgia

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — An Ohio rapper has been arrested in a fatal shooting in Georgia.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 23-year-old Qamar Akee Williams, of Avon, Ohio, was charged with felony murder after surrendering Wednesday.

Williams, who goes by the stage name Q-Money, had been wanted for the Monday death of 24-year-old Calvin Alexander Chappell in Decatur. The release says Chappell had been shot multiple times.

The motive has not been released. No information was available about bond or whether he has an attorney.

Williams, known for his 2018 single "Neat," became popular with the release of his song "Work" that garnered more than 8.5 million views on YouTube. He inked a record deal last year with Warner Bros. Records and Think It's A Game Records.