Ohio man says he's not guilty of setting fatal fire

LONDON, Ohio (AP) — A man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he intentionally set a fire that killed his wife and two children and destroyed their Ohio home in 2008.

Bond was sent at $4 million for 59-year-old Peter Romans during a court appearance on Thursday in Madison County, east of Columbus. He is charged with on four counts each of aggravated murder and arson, and three counts of murder.

Authorities say he set the fire that killed his wife of 24 years, Billi, their 12-year-old son, Caleb, and 16-year-old daughter, Ami, at the home in southeastern Madison County on April 6, 2008.

His attorney, Sam Shamansky, said Romans has been wrongfully accused. Shamansky argued for no cash bond, saying Romans was not a flight risk.