Ohio man accused in stabbing, fatal accident charged

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who authorities say stabbed his father, stole a police SUV and crashed into a minivan, killing two 6-year-old girls, has been charged in the stabbing.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said Friday 32-year-old Raymond Walters, of Dayton, faces two counts of felonious assault. Heck said a grand jury will consider whether to indict Walters for the girls' deaths, the cruiser theft and stabbing.

Authorities said Walters was driving nearly 100 mph (161 kph) through downtown Dayton Aug. 26 when he ran a red light and hit two vehicles, including the minivan filled with children. Cousins Eleanor McBride and Penelope Jasko were killed and 10 people, including Walters, were injured.

Walters had recently been paroled on a robbery conviction.

Court records don't show whether Walters has an attorney.