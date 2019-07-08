Officials say Iowa officer shot Missouri man after stop

LEON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified those involved in an incident in which a police officer in southern Iowa shot a Missouri man after he allegedly sprayed the officer with a chemical agent.

The Division of Criminal Investigation on Monday identified the officer as John Thomas and the other man as 55-year-old Patrick Bauer of Marshfield, Missouri.

The altercation happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday when Thomas was patrolling in Leon, a city of about 1,900 that is 60 miles south of Des Moines.

The DCI says after Thomas stopped Bauer's vehicle, Bauer approached the patrol car and sprayed Thomas as he sat in the car. Thomas then fired multiple shots, striking Bauer.

Officials said Bauer was flown to a Des Moines hospital in critical condition. No more details on his condition were available Monday.