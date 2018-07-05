Officials: Police kill pit bull that charged at officers

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say Boston police recovering a gun at the scene of a July Fourth shooting fatally shot a pit bull charging at the officers.

Sgt. John Boyle says the unleashed dog came running from between two parked cars "like a missile" toward the officers, who were responding late Thursday to a gun found on a street where four men had been shot earlier in the day.

Boyle says the officers tried to retreat and the owner made no attempt to secure the dog. Boyle says the officers were standing near children and others, who had gathered at the scene.

The dog's owner, 59-year-old Shirley Goode, disputes the police's account. She says she called the dog's name, the dog's ears perked up and the dog turned just before it was shot.