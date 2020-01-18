Officials: Palestinian wounds Israeli man in stabbing

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian attacker stabbed and moderately wounded an Israeli man Saturday near the West Bank flashpoint city of Hebron, police said.

The 22-year-old Israeli was evacuated to a hospital for treatment, according to the rescue agency Magen David Adom. The Israeli military said it arrested the assailant. It didn't identify him.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli police arrested a 50-year-old Palestinian woman after she tried to stab police outside Jerusalem’s Old City quarter.

Hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in 1967. The Palestinians seek the territory, alongside Gaza and east Jerusalem, for a future state.

Hebron is a tense city where hundreds of Jewish settlers live in fortified enclaves amid nearly 200,000 Palestinians and the city is a scene of frequent violence.

Violence between Palestinians and Israelis has ebbed and flowed in recent years.