Officials: Man shot, killed in Missouri hunting accident

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — Officials in northeastern Missouri have confirmed the shooting death of a man in a hunting accident.

Television station KSDK reports that 52-year-old Randy Reising, of Arnold, died Nov. 10 in rural Lewistown.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a cabin where Reising and a group of friends were getting ready for a morning hunt. Investigators say as the group was preparing, one hunter's gun accidentally fired and hit Reising in the chest. Officials say he died before first responders could reach the cabin.

No charges have been brought.

___

