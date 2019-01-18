Officials: Driver injured after stray bullet hits school bus

DURHAM,N.C. (AP) — Officials say a stray bullet struck a North Carolina school bus, and the driver was taken to a hospital for injuries from flying glass.

News outlets report Durham schools spokesman Chip Sudderth said the bus was carrying students home from a middle school on Friday. Durham Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn said the bus was hit shortly after 3 p.m.

Authorities say there were 15 students on the bus and none was hurt.

School officials said the bus was not the intended target of the shooting, and law enforcement was trying to determine where the bullet came from.

The shooting comes after a plea by Durham's chief of police for greater community involvement in stemming the tide of violence after six homicides in the first three weeks of 2019.