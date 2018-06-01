Official: Teen accused of murder had multiple personalities

NEW STANTON, Pa. (AP) — A psychologist says a Pennsylvania teenager accused of killing his mother and younger brother suffers from a multiple personality disorder and was under the influence of a different personality at the time of the killings.

Forensic psychologist Alice Applegate testified Thursday during a hearing over whether 16-year-old Jacob Remaley's case should be moved to juvenile court.

Applegate says Remaley was under the influence of a personality he called "Wrath" when he shot and killed 46-year-old Dana and 8-year-old Caleb Remaley in 2016.

A psychiatrist who testified on behalf of prosecutors says he couldn't reach the same diagnosis as Applegate due to inconsistencies in interviews. He says it is unlikely Remaley could be rehabilitated by the time he's 21.

The judge will make his decision in 20 days.