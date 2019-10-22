Official: New policies in place for solitary confinement

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Corrections says policies and practices have been revised to prevent another case like that of an inmate placed into solitary confinement for 22 months.

Last week, a superior court judge ruled that Douglas Burr's due process rights were repeatedly violated.

Burr, who's serving a 59-year sentence for murder, was in solitary confinement without ever being charged with misconduct. He was told that in order to be released, he'd have to admit that he trafficked in contraband drugs in prison.

Ryan Thornell, deputy corrections commissioner, told Maine Public that policies and practices have been revised to ensure it doesn't happen again.

He said restrictive housing placements going forward require a disciplinary finding and finding of a serious act of violence or a threat.