Official: Islamic extremists abduct 2 Cuban doctors in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan official says suspected Islamist militants have abducted two Cuban doctors after killing their bodyguard in Kenya's northern county of Mandera.

David Ohito, the communications director of the Mandera County government, said the doctors were ambushed on the road as they headed to work Friday.

A police official identified the two as Dr. Assel Herera Correa, a general physician, and Dr. Landy Rodriguez, a surgeon. More than 100 Cuban doctors were brought to Kenya in an exchange program that saw around 50. travel to Cuba for specialized training last year.