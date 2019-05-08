Officers use OnStar to disable stolen SUV, recapture inmate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Marion County Sheriff's Department says it used OnStar technology to track down and disable a stolen vehicle and recapture a jail inmate who had escaped custody about an hour earlier.

Col. James Martin says 28-year-old Kollin Triggs ran from the jail to a nearby parking lot and carjacked an SUV from a woman.

Martin said officers tracked the vehicle's location and when they had it in sight, OnStar turned off the vehicle.

Martin says Triggs was being readied for transfer to Boone County when he freed himself about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Martin says the deputy who was transporting Triggs has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Triggs faces preliminary charges of robbery resulting in bodily injury, escape, resisting law enforcement, theft and battery.