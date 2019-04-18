Officers involved in shooting that injured woman identified

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials in Connecticut have publicly identified two police officers involved in a shooting that injured a woman and sparked community protests.

Yale University in a statement Wednesday said campus officer Terrance Pollack was involved in Tuesday's shooting in New Haven. Officials said the 16-year veteran of the department was placed on leave pending an investigation under standard protocol.

Authorities say the Yale officer and a Hamden officer stopped a car in New Haven and shot at the driver, who was suspected in an attempted robbery in neighboring Hamden. Twenty-two-year-old Stephanie Washington was shot but survived.

Police say the officers opened fire when the driver failed to follow commands and got out of the car abruptly.

The Hamden officer, Devin Eaton, also has been placed on leave pending an investigation.