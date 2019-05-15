Officers investigating Fort Collins homicide

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Fort Collins are investigating the April 29 death of a 62-year-old man as a homicide.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office says Joseph "Sonny" Brigman bled to death after being shot. A neighbor found him at his apartment unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police in Fort Collins.