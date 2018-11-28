Officers cleared in shooting of Wyoming man holding hatchet

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Prosecutors say no charges will be filed against police officers after they shot a 26-year-old man wielding a hatchet in Rock Springs last week.

Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe says in a statement Monday that officers' use of force was justified and they had "no other choice in their actions."

The Rocket-Miner reports officers from the Rock Springs Police Department and Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office responded to a gas station to a report of a man striking vehicles with a hatchet.

Prosecutors say Austin Pacheco refused to drop the weapon and was about to throw the hatchet at an officer.

He was shot with bean bag ammunition and one shot from a handgun.

He remains in the hospital. His medical status wasn't released.

