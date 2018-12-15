Officers: About 40 video gaming machines seized in NC raid

MAXTON, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officers have raided a property that the Tuscarora Indian Nation of North Carolina claims as sovereign territory in eastern North Carolina after they received complaints that an illegal casino was being operated there.

The Robesonian in Lumberton reports the Robeson County Sheriff's Office conducted the raid Friday in Maxton, along with officers from various federal and state agencies.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins says about 40 video gaming machines were seized in the raid, which was the second on the property this year. Officers also conducted a raid in July, when more than two dozen people were arrested and more than 200 games seized.

Four people face charges that involve operating games of chance while four others face drug charges.

The Tuscarora Indian Nation lacks federal or state recognition as a Native American tribe.

