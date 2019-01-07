Officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting after pursuit

HURRICANE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia police officer was wounded and a suspect fatally shot after a car chase that ended in a crash.

Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia told WSAZ-TV police were pursuing a vehicle Sunday night and the driver wrecked. He says a Hurricane police officer approached and was shot in the leg. Soraiai says Putnam County Sheriff's deputies and Hurricane police returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards identified the wounded officer as Sgt. Phillip Armentrout. He told news outlets Armentrout was treated at a hospital and released early Monday.

Authorities haven't identified the suspect who was killed. No further information was immediately available.