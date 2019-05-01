Officer ruled justified in shooting, wounding of 18-year-old

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A prosecutor has determined that a suburban Kansas City police officer was justified in shooting and wounding an 18-year-old homicide suspect.

The Johnson County, Kansas, district attorney said Tuesday in the ruling that Matthew Bibee Jr. made comments that indicated his intent to kill the officer.

KMBC-TV reports that Bibee began shooting on March 31 after an officer confronted him because he matched the description of a suspect in an attempted carjacking. Bibee sustained shrapnel wound to his wrist. Investigators said that as Bibee was being led to a police car, he shouted that he was trying to take the officer's "life first."

Bibee is jailed on $1 million bond on charges that include battery on a law enforcement officer and first-degree murder in the March 29 killing of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett.

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com