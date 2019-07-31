Officer released from hospital after Walmart shooting

Sheriff Deputies walk through the parking lot after a shooting at a Walmart store Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Southaven, Miss. A gunman fatally shot two people and wounded a police officer before he was shot and arrested Tuesday at the Walmart in northern Mississippi, authorities said. less Sheriff Deputies walk through the parking lot after a shooting at a Walmart store Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Southaven, Miss. A gunman fatally shot two people and wounded a police officer before he was shot and ... more Photo: Brandon Dill, AP Photo: Brandon Dill, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Officer released from hospital after Walmart shooting 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer who confronted an active shooter at a northern Mississippi Walmart store and suffered minor injuries after he was struck in his bulletproof vest has been released from a hospital.

Southaven Deputy Chief Mark Little said in an email that the officer was resting at home Wednesday. Police have not identified the officer, who authorities say was protected by his vest when he was shot Tuesday at the Walmart in Southaven, a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.

Authorities say a gunman described as a disgruntled employee also fatally shot two co-workers before he was shot and arrested. Police say the suspect, Martez T. Abram, underwent surgery at a Memphis hospital. Abram will be turned over to authorities once he has sufficiently recovered.

The store remained closed Wednesday.