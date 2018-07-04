Officer indicted in drug rehab center scheme

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a New Jersey police officer who prosecutors say schemed to get an offender into a drug rehabilitation program in which the officer had a financial stake.

NJ.com reports 31-year-old Thomas McWain was indicted Tuesday on charges of official misconduct, tampering with evidence and computer crime.

Prosecutors say McWain filed a "false narrative" regarding a 2016 arrest and sought to refer the offender to a drug rehab center.

McWain is also accused of asking people to meet him and bring drugs, only for them to be arrested and referred to drug rehab services.

Authorities say McWain deleted text messages requesting a person to bring drugs after learning of the investigation.

McWain has been suspended without pay since last November. His attorney has declined to comment.

