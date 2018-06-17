https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Officer-in-Chattanooga-Tennessee-put-on-leave-13002019.php
Officer in Chattanooga, Tennessee, put on leave amid probe
Published 3:42 pm, Sunday, June 17, 2018
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a police officer has been placed on leave pending the outcome of sexual assault allegations.
The Chattanooga Police Department says in a news release it is conducting an internal investigation into the officer, whose name was not released.
The statement says the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is conducting a separate criminal investigation after a woman reported the alleged incident last week involving an on-duty Chattanooga police officer. No charges have been filed.
