Officer cleared in man's car crash death during pursuit

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have cleared northern Indiana police in the June car crash death of a man who was fleeing from officers.

Elkhart County's prosecutor said Monday investigators determined that officers did not engage in reckless behavior by chasing 31-year-old Michael Mattox and that the Elkhart man had caused his own death while fleeing police at speeds of up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per mile).

The Elkhart Truth reports that Prosecutor Vicki Elaine Becker says she determined Mattox's death resulted directly from his impaired and reckless driving and refusal to stop for police.

Elkhart officers were dispatched on June 9 to help a screaming woman. A man later identified as Mattox was seen leaving the area in sport-utility vehicle, prompting the police pursuit that ended with Mattox's fatal crash.

___

Information from: The Elkhart Truth, http://www.elkharttruth.com