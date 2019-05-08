Officer charged with inappropriately touching 3 women

CHICAGO (AP) — Official misconduct charges have been filed against a Chicago police officer who is accused of touching three women without their consent while on duty.

The Chicago Police Department announced Wednesday that Officer Corey Deanes was arrested Tuesday and charged with official misconduct and aggravated battery in a public place.

The 47-year-old Deanes is accused of making "inappropriate physical contact" with three women on three separate occasions between Aug. 28, 2017, and July 13, 2018. According to authorities, the three victims positively identified him during the investigation.

Deanes was ordered held in lieu of $200,000 bail during a hearing Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say Deanes was an officer from 2005 until he was fired on July 24, 2018 as a result of the investigation. It wasn't immediately known if he has legal representation.