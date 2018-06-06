Officer acquitted in St. Louis suspect's death files suit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A white former St. Louis police officer whose acquittal in the death of a black suspect set off weeks of protests has filed suit against the prosecutor who charged him and a police investigator.

Jason Stockley's lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges defamation and malicious prosecution. The lawsuit names former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce and police Lt. Kirk Deeken.

A police spokeswoman declined comment. A message seeking comment from a spokeswoman for Joyce was not immediately returned.

Stockley was charged in 2016 with first-degree murder in the shooting death of drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith. Joyce's office filed the charge. She did not seek re-election in 2016 and the case was prosecuted under new Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

A judge in September found Stockley not guilty. Sometimes violent protests led to hundreds of arrests.