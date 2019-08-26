Officer accused of trying to kidnap child pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND (AP) — An off-duty Cleveland police officer charged with attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl waiting for a school bus has pleaded not guilty.

Thirty-four-year-old Solomon Nhiwatiwa (nee-wuh-TEE'-wuh) pleaded not guilty Monday in a Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County courtroom to charges that also include child enticement, indecent exposure, pandering obscenity involving a minor, assault and endangering children.

The judge set his bond at $300,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the child.

Court records don't indicate whether Nhiwatiwa has an attorney.

He was suspended without pay after Euclid police arrested him last week.

Prosecutors say the Aug. 16 encounter began with Nhiwatiwa asking the girl if she wanted a ride while she waited for a bus in suburban Cleveland.

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association declined to comment Monday.