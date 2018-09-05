Office of Motor Vehicle employee arrested after theft probe

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state troopers have arrested an employee of the state Office of Motor Vehicles as part of a theft investigation.

State police said detectives arrested 25-year-old Dequsha Ingram, of Sunshine, on Wednesday on charges of felony theft, injuring public records and computer fraud.

An investigation began when a supervisor was notified of possible fraudulent transactions by an employee at the OMV location in Baton Rouge. During the course of their investigation, detectives determined that Ingram was overcharging customers for various transactions from December 2017 through September 2018.

Detectives questioned Ingram about the allegations and she admitted to the thefts.

Ingram is being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish jail. Bond information was not immediately available and jail records did not indicate if she has an attorney.