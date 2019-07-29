Off-duty Juneau police officer arrested after traffic crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An off-duty Juneau police officer was taken into custody after a traffic crash on the North Douglas Highway.

Juneau police in a release say Officer Brent Bartlett was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence and felony assault.

Police say the third-degree assault charge was tied to causing injuries to a person while driving impaired.

Online court records do not list Bartlett's attorney. He remained jailed Monday morning at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

Police shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday received report of a crash and determined that an outbound truck on the North Douglas Highway had rear-ended a second truck.

A 48-year-old woman in the front truck was transported to the Bartlett Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries that police describe as non-life threatening.