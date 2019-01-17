Nurse sentenced for Medicaid fraud in 3 Kansas counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 57-year-old nurse has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for Medicaid fraud and related charges in three Kansas counties.

Kathleen Kleuskens, of Ogden, was sentenced Thursday in Pottawatomie County to 21 months in prison. Earlier this month, she was sentenced to 20 months in Clay County and 21 months in Geary County. The sentences will run concurrently.

Prosecutors say Kleusken committed the crimes will working as a licensed practical nurse in nursing facilities in Clay Center, Junction City and Wamego.

Investigators found Kleuskens forged prescriptions for opioids and intercepted delivery from pharmacies to nursing facilities, altered records to make it appear that nursing home residents were given opioids when they hadn't, altered medical records, forged signatures, and exploited internal procedures for discontinued prescriptions.