Northern Irish police arrest 2 over killing of journalist

The scene in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Friday April 19, 2019, following the death of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee who was shot and killed during overnight rioting. Police in Northern Ireland said Friday the dissident republican group the New IRA was probably responsible for the fatal shooting of a journalist during overnight rioting in the city of Londonderry. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland say they have arrested two teenagers in connection with the fatal shooting of a journalist during rioting in the city of Londonderry.

The men, aged 18 and 19, were detained under anti-terrorism legislation, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said Saturday. No further information was immediately given.

Lyra McKee, 29, a rising star of investigative journalism, was shot and killed, probably by a stray bullet, during rioting Thursday night. Police said the New IRA dissident group was most likely responsible and called it a "terrorist act."

McKee rose to prominence in 2014 with a moving blog post — "Letter to my 14 year old self" — describing the struggle of growing up gay in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. She recently signed a book deal.